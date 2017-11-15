Russia, Israel, Greece honor Orthodox monasteries with new stamps

Moscow; Jerusalem; Athens, November 15, 2017

A new stamp dedicated to the main cathedral of Gorny Convent in Jerusalem, dedicated to All Saint Who Have Shown Forth in the Russian Land, was released yesterday as a joint issue between the Russian Federation and the State of Israel, reports patriarchia.ru. Meanwhile, Greece has recently released a set of stamps featuring artistic renditions of scenes from Mt. Athos, reports the Orthodox Heritage of Ukraine on the Holy Mount Athos.

The construction of the All Saints of Russia Cathedral began on the territory of Gorny Monastery in 1911, but was interrupted in 1914 by the First World War. The church remained unfinished for almost 90 years. Work resumed only in 2003, and was finished in 2007, the year of the 160th anniversary of the Russian Spiritual Mission in Jerusalem.

The cathedral was consecrated on November 12, 2012 by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

In Russia the stamp has a value of 35 rubles ($.58), with a print run of 240,000.

Greece has issued a similarly-themed set of stamps, featuring paintings of scenes of the Holy Mountain by Spyros Papoulakas, a Greek artist of the first half of the 20th century, whose creativity and worldview were heavily influenced by a visit to Mt. Athos.

The artist lived for a year on the Holy Mountain, painting landscapes. He also studied Byzantine painting, and made copies of works of Church art.

    

The value of the stamps ranges from .2-1.5 euros ($.24-$1.77).  

11/15/2017

