Neamț priest builds house for 9-children family

Timișești, Neamț County, Romania, November 16, 2017

Photo: basilica.ro Photo: basilica.ro
    

A new home worth 70,000 lei ($17,750) was built and donated to a family with nine children by the parish priest in Timișești, Neamț County, Romania. The home was recently blessed by Metropolitan Teofan of Moldavia and Bucovina, reports the Basilica News Agency.

Fr. Petru Gavriloaia managed, with the support of the local faithful and authorities, to build a new home for the Stanciu family, which lives in difficult conditions. The home is equipped with all utilities, including a bath and hot water.

Photo: basilica.ro Photo: basilica.ro
    

“Our mission was not to build, but to save souls,” Fr. Petru stated at the blessing service. “We tried to show faith through deeds, to let the facts speak. We managed to hand the keys to these nine children within two months.”

Photo: basilica.ro Photo: basilica.ro
    

The priest also noted that while many were supportive, some people objected to the project. “I have been criticized by some that I couldn’t convince the parents to stop making children. It hurt me,” Fr. Petru said. The family comes to church every Sunday, the priest added, also thanking all who helped to build the house.

Photo: basilica.ro Photo: basilica.ro
    

For his part, Met. Teofan also praised the initiative and solidarity of those who offered their good deeds:

“I am very happy that there are such people who gather around their priest for such an initiative. Many things are falling apart in this country, and usually we just watch, but there are also beautiful things, as this initiative is. I ask God to reward you for trouble.”

Photo: basilica.ro Photo: basilica.ro
    

The hierarch also emphasized how God’s protection is enjoyed by families with many children:

“Wherever a child is born, the hand of God protects it, even if the family is having a hard time. God bless you all. Psalm 40 says, Blessed is he that considereth the poor: the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble. If man has done good in his lifetime, he will be free from evil and will receive power in suffering.”

Before leaving, Met. Teofan also offered financial support to the family to help them through the cold season.

11/16/2017

See also
Orthodox Church has 86% of believers, 60% of churches in Romania Orthodox Church has 86% of believers, 60% of churches in Romania Orthodox Church has 86% of believers, 60% of churches in Romania Orthodox Church has 86% of believers, 60% of churches in Romania
The Romanian State Secretariat for Religions recently published official statistics on its website on the number of places of worship belonging to the 18 religious denominations recognized in Romania. First Food Bank established in Romania with the support of the Romanian Orthodox Church First Food Bank established in Romania with the support of the Romanian Orthodox Church First Food Bank established in Romania with the support of the Romanian Orthodox Church First Food Bank established in Romania with the support of the Romanian Orthodox Church
The Local Food Bank in Sector 6 is the first institution of this type established by a local authority in Romania, in accordance with the principles of the European Federation of Food Banks (FEBA), a EU Platform that brings together 70 organizations, being focused on fighting food waste and on calling for solidarity across Europe. First healthcare school of Romanian Orthodox Church opened by patriarch of Romania First healthcare school of Romanian Orthodox Church opened by patriarch of Romania First healthcare school of Romanian Orthodox Church opened by patriarch of Romania First healthcare school of Romanian Orthodox Church opened by patriarch of Romania
The school is the fruit of cooperation between Church and state, the Romanian patriarch noted.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×