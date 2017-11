Source: John Sokoloff (Facebook)

September 4, 2017

“Waltz for Anastasia,” written in honor of the martyred Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, is a track on the new album Hartland Street Echoes by John Sokoloff, released on Orchard Avenue Records on June 27.

This beautiful piano composition is a worthy tribute to Orthodox Church’s beloved Royal Martyr.

The album is vailable on iTunes and Amazon.