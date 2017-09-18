Zaporozhye, Ukraine, September 18, 2017

Twenty-two children were received into the holy Orthodox Church at a daycare center in Zaporozhye, Ukraine on Friday. The Baptisms and Chrismations were celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Luke of Zaporozhye and Melitopol, reports the diocesan website.

Following the celebration of the Sacraments, His Eminence congratulated the children with the important event in their lives, and counseled them on living the baptized life:

Today you have become Orthodox Christians. What does it mean for you? It means that you have become children of God—of Christ, and as worthy members of His family, you must faithfully keep the commandments, and the most important of them is the commandment of love. Don’t forget what the Lord commanded us; remember what Christ had to go through for us. The baptismal cross which you now wear will be a reminder for you of His passion on the Cross. The Lord came to Earth and accepted a painful death on the Cross in order to save us all. Promise that you will fulfill His commandments and never fight with one another.

In response the children promised to be friendly, not to fight, and to never offend anyone and not to get offended themselves.

“We are one family, the Orthodox. Support one another, help one another, and most importantly, love one another. After all, fights arise when love leaves the heart, resentment taking its place. Again, I congratulate you all, and wish that you all remain one big, happy Orthodox family,” the metropolitan concluded.

All of the children were given memorial gifts on the occasion of their reception into the Church. Fellowship with Met. Luke continued afterwards with a festal meal.