Buffalo, NY, September 22, 2017

The message, posted yesterday reads, “By the Grace of God, on The Eve of the Universal Exaltation of The Precious and Life-Giving Cross of Our Lord (Sept 13), The Icon of The Most-Holy Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary on our Iconostasis began streaming Oil. She has been streaming Oil ever since and it has increased over the passed [sic] two days.”

The diocesan hierarch, Archbishop Michael (Dahulich) of New York and New Jersey has approved liturgical services to be celebrated in honor of the icon. “With the Blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Michael, we are serving two services daily: The Akathist to the Theotokos at 9:30 am and The Paraklesis Service to the Theotokos at 7:00 pm,” the message continues.

Such miraculous manifestations are a reminder to the faithful that God is always with us, leading the willing towards salvation. The post from St. George Orthodox Church ends with a prayer:

“Through the prayers of the Most-Holy Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary, May God continue to bless, guide, and lead us all on doing His Will in fulfilling the Gospel of His Beloved Son Our Lord Jesus Christ!

‘Rejoice, O Unwedded Bride!’”

St. Anne Orthodox Church (OCA) in Albany, Oregon also reports on their Facebook page that an icon of the Theotokos began weeping during Holy Communion on August 15, the feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God. The tear remained on the icon as of the next day.