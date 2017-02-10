Outrage in Greece over new sex-change law

Societal and Church leaders, representatives of the intelligentsia, and believers have expressed outraged over the new law “On the Free Change of Sex,” which the Greek parliament adopted in the first reading, reports Russian Athos.

In accordance with the new draft law, it is enough to simply provide a written declaration in order to receive a legal change of gender.

In an open letter to deputies of the Greek parliament, Metropolitan Kosmas of Aetolia indignantly stated, “You are promoting a bill which denies the Triune God and Creator and casts blasphemy upon Him. This new law is unnatural, it encroaches upon the psychosomatic identity of the person, fosters depravity, and aims to thwart a person on his path to sanctification and deification.

“The bones of our saints and heroes are trembling! The great liberator of Greece the equal-to-the-apostles Kosmas of Aetolia and our other saints are weeping.

“We expect that you will raise your voice against this bill. The people are searching for role models, Greek leaders, who will save the Motherland and the people.”

The majority of Greek parliamentary parties have spoken out in favor of the scandalous bill. Only members of the Communist party and the “Golden Dawn” movement have wholly voted against the bill.

“Independent Greeks” Deputy Kostas Katsikis has also opposed the proposed law, in contrast to his fellow party members. He emphasized that “the new law is a threat to the avaton of the Holy Mountain—a ban has been fixed since ancient times on women visiting Athos.” The deputy also demanded a ban on those who have undergone a sex-change adopting children.

