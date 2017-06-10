Boston, October 6, 2017

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America recently published three books in braille for the benefit of blind Orthodox Christians. The books, Speaking to God by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, My Orthodox Prayer Book, and The Divine Liturgy of St. Chrysostom, went on sale yesterday on the archdiocese’s Orthodox Marketplace.

It is believed that these are the first such resources for blind Orthodox Christians in the English language.

Abp. Demetrios visited the National Braille Press for the Department of Religious Education of the Archdiocese of America on September 14 to tour the facilities and learn first-hand how books are printed in braille. The press gifted the primate with a copy of each of the new braille publications.

These three books in particular were chosen to be printed in braille because they can be good tools for developing one’s inner spiritual and devotional life, Rev. Dr. Anton Vrame, Director of the Department for Religious Education stated.

Speaking to God is a collection of more than 70 prayers written by Abp. Demetrios that emphasize the priority of speaking to God in every circumstance and condition of life. My Orthodox Prayer Book “offers clear direction about prayer, Bible Studies, Confession, and Holy Communion.” The Divine Liturgy book contains the text of the service in both Greek and English.

A braille prayer book for the blind was earlier published in Archangelsk, Russia in November 2016, and in January of this year, participants in a meeting of the Synodal Department for Church Charity and Social Service, the Institute for Bible Translation, the All-Russian Society for the Deaf, clergy working with the deaf from various dioceses, sign language interpreters, and the deaf community, decided to begin translating the Holy Bible into braille with the Gospel of Mark.