Thessaloniki, October 19, 2017

About 100 Orthodox Christians gathered outside the Aristotelian Theater in Thessaloniki last night in protest of a staging of the play “The Hour of the Devil,” which depicts a discussion between a young woman and a personable devil, reports The Associated Press.

According to Newsflare, the show, an adaptation of a story by Portuguese author Fernando Pessoa, glorifies and depicts the Devil as Christ’s brother, and mocks the Holy Cross, the Lord’s Prayer, and the Theotokos.

The crowd that came out, bearing crosses, icons, and Greek flags, included priests, monastics, and laity. The protest was organized by a group known as the “Holy Company,” according to ekatimerini.com.

In addition to chanting “Freemasons out of Greece!” video of the event also shows the crowd chanting “To Thee, the Champion Leader” in praise of the Mother of God: “To Thee, the Champion Leader, we Thy servants dedicate a feast of victory and of thanksgiving as ones rescued out of sufferings, O Theotokos: but as Thou art one with might which is invincible, from all dangers that can be do Thou deliver us, that we may cry to Thee: Rejoice, O Unwedded Bride!”

At one point, members of the crowd were allowed to speak with the theater owner Eleftherios Gigakis, according to in.gr, entreating him to cancel the play. The owner did not comply with their request, and the crowd shouted “Disgrace!” as people began to enter the theater.

Cast member Evgenia Samara voiced shock and surprise at the protest, while director Grigoris Apostolopoulos claimed the “symbolic” play speaks about good and evil in all humans.

The play began on October 11 and runs until the 22nd.