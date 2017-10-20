Gay marriage supporters vandalize churches, threaten Christians in Australia

Melbourne, October 20, 2017

Photo: The Christian Institute Photo: The Christian Institute
    

Two Melbourne churches were vandalized last week with Nazi swastikas and calls to crucify the “bigots” who vote “No” in the country’s ongoing referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage, reports The Christian Institute.

Graffiti on Waverly Baptist Church in Melbourne reads, “Crucify ‘No’ Voters. Vote Yes.”

The vandalism refers to the single-question ballot asking Australians, “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” Citizens have until November 7 to complete the mail-in survey on whether the 1961 Marriage Act should be amended.

According to news.com.au, a recent survey shows 59% of those who have returned their ballot are in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, and 38% against. About 67.5% of the 16 million forms sent out have been returned thus far.

Pastor David O’Brien of Waverly Baptist said the incident was “disturbing and concerning,” and Pastor Drew Mellor of Glen Waverly Anglican Church noted that the graffiti left older parishioners fearing for their safety.

Speaking for Coalition for Marriage (Australia), Monica Doumit said, “One thing that this process has revealed is that, despite the rhetoric, ‘Yes’ campaigners do not actually believe in a tolerant society, where people are allowed to ‘live and let live.’ Rather, they will target those who disagree for abuse, for boycott, or for some other type of punishment.”

These cases of vandalism are the latest in a string of such abusive occurrences in Australia. Last month, Cella White reported that she had become the victim of “relentless” abuse and had received death threats after she appeared in a television advertisement encouraging people to vote “No.” One online user even threatened to rape her son.

Despite the harassment, the mother of four remains resolute. “I knew it was a touchy subject so I was well aware of the backlash to likely come my way by taking part in the ad, but it’s hostile out there,” White stated.

Another woman was fired from her job at Capital Kids’ Parties in Canberra for posting a Facebook profile picture that read “It’s OK to vote no.”

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia has been taking a vocal stand against same-sex marriage, and has established an online resource entitled “Speak Up for Marriage.”

His Eminence Archbishop Stylianos, primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in Australia, has released an encyclical that calls for, in no uncertain terms, all the faithful to vote against same-sex marriage. The encyclical reads, in part:

It, therefore, constitutes a sacred and inviolable obligation for all of us, excluding no one, to record ‘NO’ on the relative Postal Survey Form, and to express “with one mouth and one heart” our absolute objection to such an unholy Legislation, which would put at risk the interests of the Family and Marriage for the whole of society.

We are called upon, also, to unite our prayers to our All-Merciful God and, in particular, to our Most Holy Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary … in order to protect the People from such an aberration.

Hoping that none of us will show indifference towards this imperative Postal Survey, I thank you for your co-operation and pray for the abundant blessings and mercies of God.

The website also has a page documenting persecutions against Christians who stand against gay marriage around the world.

10/20/2017

See also
Greek politician admits gender-change law was dictated by globalists Greek politician admits gender-change law was dictated by globalists Greek politician admits gender-change law was dictated by globalists Greek politician admits gender-change law was dictated by globalists
“At their meeting was revealed the big secret!” Met. Ambrose continues. “The Minister of Justice informed the archbishop about the international commitments the country has made on the issue…!!!” California bans travel to states that protect Christians who oppose gay ‘marriage’ California bans travel to states that protect Christians who oppose gay ‘marriage’
Fr. Mark Hodges California bans travel to states that protect Christians who oppose gay ‘marriage’ California bans travel to states that protect Christians who oppose gay ‘marriage’
Fr. Mark Hodges
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a pro-abortion Democrat, has unilaterally prohibited all state-sanctioned trips to Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Texas because those states have passed legislation allowing those who uphold natural marriage and biological gender to live by their sincerely-held beliefs. Lithuanian parliament roundly rejects gay marriage Lithuanian parliament roundly rejects gay marriage Lithuanian parliament roundly rejects gay marriage Lithuanian parliament roundly rejects gay marriage
Such bills have repeatedly come before the Lithuanian legislators, but have been repeatedly defeated. The proposal was supported by 9 conservatives, 9 social democrats, 8 liberals and 3 non-attached members this time around. No member from the factions of ruling Farmers and Greens Union, Order and Justice, and Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania supported the proposal for partnerships. Bishops of Church of England say marriage is only between man and woman, House of Clergy says it’s not Bishops of Church of England say marriage is only between man and woman, House of Clergy says it’s not Bishops of Church of England say marriage is only between man and woman, House of Clergy says it’s not Bishops of Church of England say marriage is only between man and woman, House of Clergy says it’s not
The bishops’ report called for a “culture of welcome and support” for homosexual Christians, but many would-be supporters felt it didn’t go far enough by not approving of gay church weddings. Gay man sues his florist friend, court forces her to participate in gay weddings Gay man sues his florist friend, court forces her to participate in gay weddings Gay man sues his florist friend, court forces her to participate in gay weddings Gay man sues his florist friend, court forces her to participate in gay weddings
Another ruling has come down in the recent string of American judicial attacks on Christianity. The Washington Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in the case of Ingersoll v. Arlene’s Flowers that business owners are not free to act according to their religious conscience. First gay church wedding served in Norway First gay church wedding served in Norway First gay church wedding served in Norway First gay church wedding served in Norway
In 2014 the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norway voted 64-51 against gay marriages, but just two years later the Bishops’ Conference approved 88-32. On Monday, January 30 the denomination officially adopted a new liturgical service for gay weddings.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×