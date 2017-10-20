Melbourne, October 20, 2017

Photo: The Christian Institute

Two Melbourne churches were vandalized last week with Nazi swastikas and calls to crucify the “bigots” who vote “No” in the country’s ongoing referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage, reports The Christian Institute.

Graffiti on Waverly Baptist Church in Melbourne reads, “Crucify ‘No’ Voters. Vote Yes.”

The vandalism refers to the single-question ballot asking Australians, “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” Citizens have until November 7 to complete the mail-in survey on whether the 1961 Marriage Act should be amended.

According to news.com.au, a recent survey shows 59% of those who have returned their ballot are in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, and 38% against. About 67.5% of the 16 million forms sent out have been returned thus far.

Pastor David O’Brien of Waverly Baptist said the incident was “disturbing and concerning,” and Pastor Drew Mellor of Glen Waverly Anglican Church noted that the graffiti left older parishioners fearing for their safety.

Speaking for Coalition for Marriage (Australia), Monica Doumit said, “One thing that this process has revealed is that, despite the rhetoric, ‘Yes’ campaigners do not actually believe in a tolerant society, where people are allowed to ‘live and let live.’ Rather, they will target those who disagree for abuse, for boycott, or for some other type of punishment.”

These cases of vandalism are the latest in a string of such abusive occurrences in Australia. Last month, Cella White reported that she had become the victim of “relentless” abuse and had received death threats after she appeared in a television advertisement encouraging people to vote “No.” One online user even threatened to rape her son.

Despite the harassment, the mother of four remains resolute. “I knew it was a touchy subject so I was well aware of the backlash to likely come my way by taking part in the ad, but it’s hostile out there,” White stated.

Another woman was fired from her job at Capital Kids’ Parties in Canberra for posting a Facebook profile picture that read “It’s OK to vote no.”

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia has been taking a vocal stand against same-sex marriage, and has established an online resource entitled “Speak Up for Marriage.”

His Eminence Archbishop Stylianos, primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in Australia, has released an encyclical that calls for, in no uncertain terms, all the faithful to vote against same-sex marriage. The encyclical reads, in part:

It, therefore, constitutes a sacred and inviolable obligation for all of us, excluding no one, to record ‘NO’ on the relative Postal Survey Form, and to express “with one mouth and one heart” our absolute objection to such an unholy Legislation, which would put at risk the interests of the Family and Marriage for the whole of society.

We are called upon, also, to unite our prayers to our All-Merciful God and, in particular, to our Most Holy Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary … in order to protect the People from such an aberration.

Hoping that none of us will show indifference towards this imperative Postal Survey, I thank you for your co-operation and pray for the abundant blessings and mercies of God.

The website also has a page documenting persecutions against Christians who stand against gay marriage around the world.