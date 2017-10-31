Patriarch and president open “Wall of Sorrow” memorial for victims of repression

Moscow, October 31, 2017

Photo: Foma.ru Photo: Foma.ru
    

A monument dedicated to the victims of political repression was opened yesterday in Moscow by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and President Vladimir Putin. The patriarch urged all gathered for the opening of the “Wall of Sorrow” to never forget the terrible repressions of the previous century, and that the victims were real people and the ancestors of Russians living today, reports Interfax-Religion.

“Memorials are needed for people’s healing. Coming here, recalling the tragic events of our history, people should not feel despondency and despair, but should think about their descendants and about what kind of country and what kind of history they will leave as a legacy,” the primate stated.

His Holiness also emphasized the need to draw the correct conclusions from the preceding century and for the people never to repeat the mistakes of their ancestors.

The monument depicts a faceless mass of victims who were falsely accused under Stalin of being “enemies of the people.” Conservative estimates have 700,000 suffering during the 1937-1938 Great Terror, according to Reuters.

In turn, President Putin called the political repressions a crime which no higher good of the people could ever justify.

“When talking about repressions and the suffering and death of millions of people, it is enough to visit the Butovo firing range and other mass graves of the victims of repressions, of which there are not a few in Russia, to understand that there can be no justification for these crimes,” noted the head of state.

Putin stressed the need to remember the tragedy of the repressions and “the causes that spawned them,” while specifying that “this doesn’t mean a call for the settling of accounts.”

“We must never again push society to a dangerous precipice of division. It is now important for all of us to rely on the values of trust and stability. Only on this foundation will we be able to address the challenges facing our society and country,” the president concluded.

10/31/2017

"Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides"
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) "Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides"
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) on the new martyrs of the Russian Church
Archimandrite Job (Gumerov), Maxim Vasyunov
Father Job, an experienced confessor of the Moscow Sretensky Monastery, speaks about the factors preventing some faithful from recognizing Nicholas II as a saint, the relationship between the Tsar's abdication and the Russian people's renunciation of the Church, how mass unbelief impedes the comprehension of the podvig [spiritual exploit] of the new martyrs, and the proper understanding of the people's repentance for the sins of their ancestors.
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk
A sermon at the Presanctified Liturgy at the Church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church at Sretensky Monastery, March 15, 2017
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk
God's lessons are at times very heavy. God's lessons lie in the fact that He endures the carelessness, cowardice, and infidelity of the people for a long time, but then comes the moment when the careless ones themselves and their descendants must settle their account with bitter but saving trials.
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov)
Homily on the Sunday of the Publican and Pharisee, and of the New Martrys and Confessors of the Russian Church, Sretensky Monastery, February 2017
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk
The whole country, its whole Orthodox part, was before the revolution studying the Law of God, and everyone went to Communion. But this means that there was something very wrong, something was the subject of an enormous mistake in the Church institution of that time. Legalism and formalism.
Iulia Aksenova
Iulia Aksenova
The wives of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia travelled a bitter and sorrowful path. They bore a high service amidst a godless world, raising children, enduring deprivations, repression from the authorities, hunger, and poverty. How did they survive? How did they remain true to Christ? This is what our article is about.
Seventy-five years ago, our homeland was engulfed by a wave of mass repressions, implemented by the government against its own citizens. Thousands of Orthodox people—men and women, laity, monastics and clergy—fell victim in this tragic period, suffering for faith in Christ. Many of the victims of the repressions of that time are now glorified by the Church in the Assembly of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia. Their podvig has particular significance for preserving the Orthodox faith in Russia, and for its spiritual rebirth. What moral lesson should we, living today, extract from this chapter of Church history? In what way are we called to imitate the New Martyrs?
2017 marks two major anniversaries in Russia: one hundred years since the restoration of the patriarchate, and one hundred years since the disastrous October Revolution. The second is to be marked by the Russian Orthodox Church by celebrating all those who died for their faith in the years of Soviet atheism brought on by the revolution.
