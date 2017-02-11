Greek religious education program is discrimination against Church—Met. Chrysostomos of Symi

Symi, Greece, November 2, 2017

Photo: agionoros.ru Photo: agionoros.ru
    

Greek hierarchs are continuing their protest against the new religious education textbooks being introduced into the Greek school system. Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Symi of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has termed the new books “illegal and unconstitutional,” reports AgionOros.

According to the bishop, the government’s decision is “a manifestation of injustice to the Orthodox Greeks.” The new textbooks aim to eradicate the Orthodox identity and to turn religion into a syncretistic discipline, which leads to the “formation of an anti-religious consciousness.”

Beginning in third grade, school students will be told about the religious beliefs of Christians, Muslims, and Jews, without even clearly explaining what religion is. Moreover, in contrast to Orthodoxy, other world religions are presented in an ennobled and idealized sense.

The metropolitan stressed that the new religious studies program is designed exclusively for Orthodox Greeks. Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim students will receive confessionally-oriented education.

According to the bishop, “This is nothing other than a manifestation of discrimination against Orthodox Greeks.”

Met. Chrysostomos also urged parents to join the Pan-Hellenic protest and to refuse the new textbooks and to return them to the Ministry of Education.

Hierarchs of the Greek Orthodox Church have been consistently speaking out against the religious reforms, both before and after their official adoption. Metropolitan Theologos of Serres, in an interview with Greek television, noted that “the Education Minister is constantly attacking the Church without cause. For our part, we do not hold a grudge against him, but at the same time we cannot be silent when historical truth is being deliberately distorted.”

Speaking before the passing of the reforms, Metropolitan Georgios of Livadeia demanded that the government stop the one-sided imposition of the new school curriculum without taking into account the position of the Orthodox Church.

In the view of Metropolitan Makarios of Siderokastron, the school reform and changes in teaching Religious Studies are aimed at “the de-Christianization of society. This is a catastrophe and suicide for Greeks.”

Metropolitan Prokopios of Neapolis characterized the current education reform as “a dangerous and useless experiment which is capable of putting an end to the Greek educational tradition and religious identity. The Church cannot remain indifferent and unconcerned about anti-Orthodox experiments like these.”

Metropolitan Amvrosios of Kalavrita stressed that “Greece, Orthodoxy and the Church of Greece are being persecuted!” The metropolitan called for stopping these reforms which are disastrous for Greece.

11/2/2017

See also
Religious Harbingers of Greek De-Hellenization Religious Harbingers of Greek De-Hellenization
Themistoclis Murtsanos Religious Harbingers of Greek De-Hellenization Religious Harbingers of Greek De-Hellenization
On Greece’s new education programs
Themistoclis Murtsanos
Essentially, “new religious studies” is an additional path to the de-Hellenization and de-Christianization of our society. This is the policy: to create people without religious convictions, without memory, without historicity. People who are able to grasp only the most primitive concepts. Greek government pushes Church out of schools Greek government pushes Church out of schools Greek government pushes Church out of schools Greek government pushes Church out of schools
The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church has called for an extraordinary session to address the serious situation surrounding the nation’s educational system. Greek Ministry of Education calls on hierarchy to support “transgender” courses Greek Ministry of Education calls on hierarchy to support “transgender” courses Greek Ministry of Education calls on hierarchy to support “transgender” courses Greek Ministry of Education calls on hierarchy to support “transgender” courses
Gavroglou emphasized that the week is dedicated to issues of diet, addiction, relations between sexes, and gender equality. The outcry, he believes, is based on a misunderstanding.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×