November 1, 2017
Elder Zacharis (Zacharou) from Holy Momastery of John the Forerunner in Essex, England, a spiritual child of the revered Elder Sophrony (Sakharov), recently visited St. Tikhon's Monastery and Seminary in South Canaan, PA, where he offered two public presentations to the monastics, seminarians, and parish community. The first talk, "On the Priesthood," was geared more towards seminarians, although beneficial for all. The second talk is entitled "Thoughts and Comments on the Crisis in Christianity Today."
St. Tikhon's Orthodox Theological Seminary (YouTube)