(VIDEOS): Two Talks of Elder Zacharias of Essex at St. Tikhon's Monastery

Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

November 1, 2017

Elder Zacharis (Zacharou) from Holy Momastery of John the Forerunner in Essex, England, a spiritual child of the revered Elder Sophrony (Sakharov), recently visited St. Tikhon's Monastery and Seminary in South Canaan, PA, where he offered two public presentations to the monastics, seminarians, and parish community. The first talk, "On the Priesthood," was geared more towards seminarians, although beneficial for all. The second talk is entitled "Thoughts and Comments on the Crisis in Christianity Today."

St. Tikhon's Orthodox Theological Seminary (YouTube)

St. Tikhon's Orthodox Theological Seminary (YouTube)

Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

11/2/2017

See also
VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou) VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)
Fr. Zacharias from Holy Momastery of John the Forerunner, Essex, England, speaks on the nature of what the Church Fathers call the spiritual heart, and on the means of uniting with God through His Name, His Word, and His Body in the holy Eucharist. VIDEO: Fr. Zacharias Zacharou – The relationship with God: foundation for the relationship with our brethren VIDEO: Fr. Zacharias Zacharou – The relationship with God: foundation for the relationship with our brethren
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou) VIDEO: Fr. Zacharias Zacharou – The relationship with God: foundation for the relationship with our brethren VIDEO: Fr. Zacharias Zacharou – The relationship with God: foundation for the relationship with our brethren
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)
Those that are born by the Spirit have a heart in which dwells Christ through faith. According to Biblical Anthropology and Orthodox Tradition, the heart of man is the center of his personhood. There, choices occur and decisions are made… there, man meets with God and feels united with all generations of man… Love for His word keeps us on the hard road of His will, so that we may put ourselves second and honor others more than ourselves. My Acquaintance with Elder Sophrony My Acquaintance with Elder Sophrony
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou) My Acquaintance with Elder Sophrony My Acquaintance with Elder Sophrony
Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)
Archimandrite Zacharias, from Holy Monastery of the Honourable Forerunner, Essex, England, speaks about his spiritual father Elder Sophrony
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×