VIDEO: Fr. Zacharias Zacharou – The relationship with God: foundation for the relationship with our brethren

Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

Those that are born by the Spirit have a heart in which dwells Christ through faith. According to Biblical Anthropology and Orthodox Tradition, the heart of man is the center of his personhood. There, choices occur and decisions are made… there, man meets with God and feels united with all generations of man… Love for His word keeps us on the hard road of His will, so that we may put ourselves second and honor others more than ourselves.