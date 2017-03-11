Athens, November 3, 2017

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, proclaimed St. Paisios the Athonite the patron saint of military communications regiments, reports the press service of the Greek Orthodox Church.

The proclamation came in response to a request of the Directorate of Military Chaplains of the General Staff of National Defense, according to the Greek Church’s message.

Photo: Mystagogy

St. Paisios, the great elder of the 20th century, loved and venerated throughout the entire Orthodox world, was chosen as the patron of communications regiments as he himself had served in that capacity in the Greek army during the Second World War. He entered military service on April 20, 1948 at 23 years of age and served as a radio operator. He was distinguished for his ethos and bravery.

Worried about the prospect of having to kill anyone, before joining the army he made a vow to the Mother of God that if she protected him from having to kill anyone and prepared him to become a monk, he would rebuild the monastery at Stromio that the Nazis had destroyed. After his service, he became a monk and, eventually, one of the greatest saints of our times.