Our country paid for the revolution with millions of lives—Met. Hilarion

Moscow, November 8, 2017

Photo: Pravlife.org Photo: Pravlife.org
    

The chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk expressed his conviction that Russia would have achieved much greater success if it had developed not along a revolutionary, but an evolutionary path. Speaking on the “The Church and The World” television program on the eve of the centenary of the bloody Russian revolution, His Eminence gave a harsh assessment of the events of those years, noting that the revolution inflicted a huge wound which has as yet not dissipated, and has set the country back many years, reports Russian Line.

“For the Church, this date means above all a prayerful remembrance of those millions of people who were victims of the revolution. It was a very tragic event in the history of our homeland, and although there are now various evaluations of what happened in the years of the revolution, the Church, nevertheless, issued its evaluation of these events when it canonized the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church,” Met. Hilarion stated, recalling the more than 1,000 saints that were glorified in 2000, with another 1,000 being glorified since then.

“The Church clearly spoke then about who were victims, and who were the executioners,” the prelate added.

In His Eminence’s estimation, the glorification of the New Martyrs is the foundation upon which the Church must analyze this terrible anniversary. “First of all, we must not forget those who were innocent victims and pray for their repose, and additionally, we must not forget the lessons of history, and I think that the most important lesson we can take from the revolution and the events following after it is that it’s impossible to build a righteous society without God,” he continued.

Pre-revolutionary Russia had huge potential, Met. Hilarion believes, noting its rapid economic growth. He also spoke of the reforms which were opposed by some at the time, while noting that reforms are also opposed today. “Russia had the chance to achieve some great success—much more than it did, if it had developed not along a revolutionary path, but evolutionary… I think that all the problems that arise can be solved in on the evolutionary path.”

Many people today debate about the revolution—what it brought, and why it was necessary—the metropolitan said, but there are always problems, including today, but for people to undermine authority with foreign funds, only to seize that authority themselves is not the answer: “They will seize power and ‘bless’ us with what the Bolsheviks ‘blessed’ the people—that is, with mass repressions. Is that what we need now?”

According to Met. Hilarion, before the beginning of the First World War, Russia “was developing very stably and quickly, including in economic terms, in terms of educational development, and in many other sectors.”

“We can even recall that the electrification of Russia, which was later connected with the name of Lenin, was actually developed under the tsar. Therefore, Russia had the chance at an evolutionary development, but it was missed, and our country paid a very huge price for the revolution—millions of lives. This is everything, and it answers the question, ‘Did we need a revolution or not?’” Met. Hilarion concluded.  

11/8/2017

See also
On the Rebirth of Russia On the Rebirth of Russia
Archimandrite Naum (Baiborodin) On the Rebirth of Russia On the Rebirth of Russia
A Homily for the Centenary of the Revolution
Archimandrite Naum (Baiborodin)
On October 13, 2017, at ninety years of age, the oldest monk of the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, the elder and spiritual father known throughout all of Russia Archimandrite Naum (Baiborodin) departed to the Lord. We here publish the words of the elder on the essence of what happened in Russia 100 years ago, and on the essence of our modern times. “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides” “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides”
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides” “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides”
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) on the new martyrs of the Russian Church
Archimandrite Job (Gumerov), Maxim Vasyunov
Father Job, an experienced confessor of the Moscow Sretensky Monastery, speaks about the factors preventing some faithful from recognizing Nicholas II as a saint, the relationship between the Tsar’s abdication and the Russian people’s renunciation of the Church, how mass unbelief impedes the comprehension of the podvig [spiritual exploit] of the new martyrs, and the proper understanding of the people’s repentance for the sins of their ancestors. For centenary of revolution Church calls to immortalize those who suffered for faith in Soviet years For centenary of revolution Church calls to immortalize those who suffered for faith in Soviet years For centenary of revolution Church calls to immortalize those who suffered for faith in Soviet years For centenary of revolution Church calls to immortalize those who suffered for faith in Soviet years
136,900 Orthodox clergymen suffered repression in 1937, 85,300 of them being executed. In 1938, 28,300 were arrested, and 21,500 executed. “The total number of believers who suffered in the years of persecution is known to God alone,” Met. Hilarion said. According to him, by 1939, only about 100 out of more than 60,000 churches that had been active in 1917 were still open. Only four ruling bishops remained free. A Word on the Day of the Centenary of the Russian Turmoil (+ VIDEO) A Word on the Day of the Centenary of the Russian Turmoil (+ VIDEO)
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk A Word on the Day of the Centenary of the Russian Turmoil (+ VIDEO) A Word on the Day of the Centenary of the Russian Turmoil (+ VIDEO)
A sermon at the Presanctified Liturgy at the Church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church at Sretensky Monastery, March 15, 2017
Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk
God’s lessons are at times very heavy. God’s lessons lie in the fact that He endures the carelessness, cowardice, and infidelity of the people for a long time, but then comes the moment when the careless ones themselves and their descendants must settle their account with bitter but saving trials. Patriarch Kirill prays for victims of revolution on anniversary of Tsar’s abdication Patriarch Kirill prays for victims of revolution on anniversary of Tsar’s abdication Patriarch Kirill prays for victims of revolution on anniversary of Tsar’s abdication Patriarch Kirill prays for victims of revolution on anniversary of Tsar’s abdication
His Holiness Patriarch Kirill served the Liturgy of the Presanctified Liturgy today to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the abdication of St. Tsar Nicholas II from the Russian throne. Atone for sins of revolution by building kind and just society—Patriarch Kirill Atone for sins of revolution by building kind and just society—Patriarch Kirill Atone for sins of revolution by building kind and just society—Patriarch Kirill Atone for sins of revolution by building kind and just society—Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has called upon all Russians to build a good and just society as a means of repenting of the sins of the past. He broached the topic in connection with the centenary of the February Revolution after the Sunday Liturgy in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×