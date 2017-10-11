Polish PM calls for an EU where Christianity is not censored

Lidia Kelly, Pawel Sobczak

Source: Reuters

Warsaw, November 9, 2017

Poland wants to be sure that Christian traditions are not subject to “ideological censorship” in the European Union, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday, emphasizing her party’s opposition to Muslim immigration.

Along with Hungary, Poland has refused to take in any of its quota of the wave of refugees from Syria and elsewhere who have come to Europe since 2015, on the grounds that Muslim immigrants are a threat to their national security and stability.

Szydlo’s eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party appeals directly to the more socially conservative sections of Poland’s overwhelmingly Roman Catholic population.

In a foreign policy speech marking the midpoint of the parliamentary term, Szydlo said Christians in Europe should not need to feel uncomfortable or ashamed about their faith and traditions.

“We are in favor of (an EU) where Christian traditions are not subject to ideological censorship,” she told a conference organized by the Polish Institute of International Affairs.

Opinion polls in Poland - one of the most ethnically and religiously homogenous countries in Europe - indicate that about three-quarters of Poles are against accepting refugees.

See also
Muslim refugees on island of Lesbos terrifying and driving out Christians Muslim refugees on island of Lesbos terrifying and driving out Christians Muslim refugees on island of Lesbos terrifying and driving out Christians Muslim refugees on island of Lesbos terrifying and driving out Christians
Very few Christians are currently taking refuge at Moria Camp, as most flee the island after experiencing persecution at the hands of Muslims. Moreover, Greek government policy prevents homeless Christian refugees fleeing persecution at Moria from applying for asylum and getting help from the United Nations. A “geographical restriction” essentially blocks asylum seekers from applying with authorities on the mainland without returning to the camps where they were persecuted. Holy Hieromartyr Athanasius of Brest-Litovsk, Confessor and Defender of Orthodoxy in Poland and Lithuania Holy Hieromartyr Athanasius of Brest-Litovsk, Confessor and Defender of Orthodoxy in Poland and Lithuania Holy Hieromartyr Athanasius of Brest-Litovsk, Confessor and Defender of Orthodoxy in Poland and Lithuania Holy Hieromartyr Athanasius of Brest-Litovsk, Confessor and Defender of Orthodoxy in Poland and Lithuania
Athanasius was charged with profaning the Latin Church and the Unia. When he again denounced the Unia before his interrogators, he was thrown into prison, where the Jesuits alternately threatened him with torture and cajoled him with freedom, if he would join the Uniates. The holy monk refused to renounce his faith, crying aloud, "Anathema to the Union!" “To remain Christians. If we can manage…” “To remain Christians. If we can manage…”
Igumen Daniel (Irbits) on the new “migration of peoples” “To remain Christians. If we can manage…” "To remain Christians. If we can manage…"
Igumen Daniel (Irbits) on the new “migration of peoples”
Peter Davydov
The arrival of thousands of refugees, migrants and settlers from Africa and Asia to “the Old World” is already being interpreted by many Europeans as a catastrophe, a curse, and a real challenge not only to the culture, economy, and the Christian faith of the continent (which is still alive, though is becoming very weak), but, therefore, to the very existence of the continent and its native inhabitants. What should Europe do not to be afraid?
