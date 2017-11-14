First sign language Liturgy in Cyprus to be celebrated

Nicosia, Cyprus, November 14, 2017

Photo: pravoslavie.ru Photo: pravoslavie.ru
    

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated this Sunday with simultaneous sign language interpretation for the first time in Cyprus. The Diocese of Tamasos and Orinis has invited a theologian well-versed in Greek sign language to come from Greece for the service in St. John Chrysostom Church in Lakatamia in the Nicosia district, Cyprus Mail Online reports.

According to parish priest Fr. Kyriacos Kasparis, the interpreter is scheduled to come once a month at first, eventually increasing to once every two weeks plus major holidays, depending on his schedule.

“This arrangement is aimed at satisfying the needs of the deaf faithful who have never had the opportunity to follow a liturgy and have someone explain to them the deeper meanings in their own language,” Fr. Kyriacos said. Seventeen have expressed interest in coming so far, but more are expected. “We have already invited several people and informed deaf organizations and we have also made announcements in the media,” the priest said.

The theologian will stand on a podium to be visible to as many people as possible. After the service, guests will be treated to breakfast in the church hall, with the opportunity to ask questions about the Orthodox faith through the Greek theologian.

The diocese has also invited a Cypriot woman to learn from the Greek interpreter, to eventually take his place when he cannot travel from Greece. If all goes well, the diocese also plans to start a Sunday school for deaf children.

Work with the deaf and hearing-impaired has also begun elsewhere throughout the Orthodox world. A new social and missionary center for work with deaf and hearing-impaired people was opened at the Church of All Saints of Russia in the Novokosino district of eastern Moscow on October 4, 2015, with sign language Liturgies being served there every Saturday. Regular Sunday Liturgies for the deaf and hearing-impaired also began at Sts. Andrew and Vladimir Church in Kiev in October, 2016, and a Russian Orthodox sign language YouTube channel, “Desnitsa,” was launched in August 2016.

The video below from the Tbilisi Times also shows a Georgian Orthodox priest signing the Divine Liturgy:

11/14/2017

See also
Pat. Kirill blesses future site of deaf-blind children’s rehab center Pat. Kirill blesses future site of deaf-blind children’s rehab center Pat. Kirill blesses future site of deaf-blind children’s rehab center Pat. Kirill blesses future site of deaf-blind children’s rehab center
His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia visited the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection’s federal state budgetary institution the “Sergiev-Posad Boarding House of the Deaf and Blind for Children and Young People with Disabilities” on Saturday, where he blessed the future site of a social rehabilitation center for post-residential support for the deaf and blind. Boarding home for deaf and blind given relief icon Boarding home for deaf and blind given relief icon Boarding home for deaf and blind given relief icon Boarding home for deaf and blind given bas-relief icon
The icon was made in the high bas-relief style. The icon is available to a wide range of parishioners, especially those with impaired vision and the blind. It is large, with a height of 43 inches and a width of 37 inches. Moscow church creating video guide to Moscow monasteries for the deaf Moscow church creating video guide to Moscow monasteries for the deaf Moscow church creating video guide to Moscow monasteries for the deaf Moscow church creating video guide to Moscow monasteries for the deaf
The patriarchal podvoriye Church of All Saints Who Shone Forth in the Russian Land in the Novokosino district of Moscow is launching a new missionary project focused on the deaf and hearing impaired. Bible to be translated into Russian sign language beginning with Gospel of Mark Bible to be translated into Russian sign language beginning with Gospel of Mark Bible to be translated into Russian sign language beginning with Gospel of Mark Bible to be translated into Russian sign language beginning with Gospel of Mark
The target audience is both churched and secular deaf people looking for the Gospel in sign language in video format, as well as those who would like to learn sign language to communicate and work with the deaf. (VIDEO): First Orthodox video channel for the deaf and hearing-impaired launched in Russia (VIDEO): First Orthodox video channel for the deaf and hearing-impaired launched in Russia (VIDEO): First Orthodox video channel for the deaf and hearing-impaired launched in Russia (VIDEO): First Orthodox video channel for the deaf and hearing-impaired launched in Russia
The center for working with the deaf and hearing-impaired in the Church of All Saints Who Have Shone Forth in the Russian Land in Novokosino, Moscow began its work in October 2015. Hear with Your Heart Hear with Your Heart
Nikita Filatov Hear with Your Heart Hear with Your Heart: a Talk with Archpriest Andrei Goryachev, Rector of the Community of Deaf and Blind, Deaf, and Mute People in Moscow
Nikita Filatov, Archpriest Andrei Goryachev
Today, we are talking with Archpriest Andrei Goryachev, rector of this church, who speaks the same language as those who cannot hear and understands perfectly those who cannot speak.
