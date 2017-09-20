Kiev Caves Lavra to hold weekly lunches for the poor

Kiev, September 20, 2017

With the blessing of the Kiev Caves Lavra vicar Metropolitan Paul of Vyshhorod and Chernobyl, the deputy head of the monastery’s social department Hieromonk Gleb with his assistants organized not far from the monastery a lunch for those who are struggling financially, reports the lavra’s site.

The “Feed Your Neighbor” event was attended by more than 100 people, who enjoyed delicious and nourishing food, after which they were invited to speak with the clergy on spiritual topics.

The even facilitator, Hieromonk Gleb (Kazmiruk), noted that such service to their fellow man is a tradition of the Kiev Caves Lavra which has existed since its inception: “The Church and our holy monastery have always been engaged with the needy who come here to receive comfort, joy, help, and the opportunity to be heard.”

It is planned for the charitable lunch to be held every week.

The lavra’s social-welfare department is very active in serving the needy, including immigrants, and families with several children.

