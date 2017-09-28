Correspondence of Nicholas II and Alexandra appears on 300 pro-family billboards throughout Moscow

Moscow, September 28, 2017

Photo: RIA-Novosti Photo: RIA-Novosti
    

Billboards with quotations from the correspondence between the holy Royal Martyrs Nicholas II and Alexandra have appeared throughout Moscow, the Synodal Department for the Cooperation of the Church with Society and the Media stated on Tuesday, reports Interfax-Religion.

The quotes from the empress’ personal diary are part of the Church project “Nicholas II and Alexandra Feodorovna: Words of Love,” dedicated to love, marriage, and family happiness. The project is aimed at the affirmation of family values in Russian society, and to give the people truthful information on the life of the royal family, as opposed to the historical fiction being propagated by the soon-to-be-released film “Mathilde.”

“For more than 100 years, the personal life of the family of the last Romanovs have remained a target for myths and speculations. Meanwhile, the real story of their married life, based on faith, love, and mutual respect can serve as an example of family relations for our contemporaries,” the synodal department noted.

“My heartfelt prayers follow you day and night. May the Lord keep you, protect you, lead and guide you, and lead you home healthy and strong,” one of the billboards reads in part.

The Union of Orthodox Journalists reports that more than 300 billboards have been set up throughout the capital.

It is believed that the project “Nicholas II and Alexandra Feodorovna: Words of love” will become with time an example of an affordable and positive way to reveal unknown and forgotten pages of Russian history.

9/28/2017

See also
Bp. Tikhon (Shevkunov) says trailer for “Mathilde” horrified him Bp. Tikhon (Shevkunov) says trailer for “Mathilde” horrified him Bp. Tikhon (Shevkunov) says trailer for “Mathilde” horrified him Bp. Tikhon (Shevkunov) says trailer for “Mathilde” horrified him
Bp. Tikhon stated that he was outraged by the phrase in the trailer spoken by Emperor Alexander III: “I am the only Romanov who has not lived with ballerinas.” The cultural council secretary called it “breathtaking in its vulgarity.” New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo
A monument to the family of the last Russian emperor, the holy Royal Martyrs, created with people’s donations from across the country, opened today on the Holy Trinity Cathedral square at the St. Seraphim-Diveyevo Convent. The Romanovs: A Family Portrait The Romanovs: A Family Portrait
Photogallery
In them we can trace the history of love—Nicholas and Alexandra as betrothed, then as husband and wife, and then with their firstborn child. Finally we see them all—as we see them depicted on icons.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×