Kiev Caves Lavra under threat by radicals

Kiev, October 11, 2017

Photo: vesti-ukr.com Photo: vesti-ukr.com
    

Deputy abbot of the Kiev Caves Lavra Metropolitan Paul of Vyshgorod and Chernobyl has raised the issue of a possible attack against the holy site by radical forces during the days of the feast of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God, October 14-17, reports Vesti.

The bishop has composed a letter, addressed to President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, the public prosecutor and Ukrainian Security Service, the head of the national police Sergei Knyazev, and the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Arseny Avakov, with a request to suppress all attempts at aggression against the lavra. “We really hope that people will not raise a hand against this sacred site and this will not happen. We are not occupied with politics, we pray. But I’m constantly receiving calls from various political powers warning about a possible attack against us,” Met. Paul writes.

Leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Nikolai Kokhanivsky stated that their organizations, together with the groups the Right Sector, Freedom, and the National Corpus will hold the “March for the Glory of Our Heroes” in Kiev, passing through Maidan Square, where the bloody 2014 revolution took place, moving down St. Michael Street, along which sits the Kiev Caves Lavra. 10-20,000 are expected to participate in the march.

Advisor to the Minister of the Interior Ivan Varchenko has stated that he has not heard of the radicals’ plans, but has promised that in the case of emergency, all preserved objects will be protected.

Met. Paul also recalled that at the same time a year ago, 500 people in ski masks gathered near the monastery, insulting believers and throwing stones at the lavra. Last year on October 14, participants in the “March of the Nation” procession, which included members of the Right Sector, which routinely seizes canonical churches and physically assaults clergy and believers, set off pyrotechnics near the Caves Lavra.

In July of this year, nationalist Viktor Trigub spoke about discussions “to take control of the Ukrainian Lavra reserve,” and in July of last year, former advisor to the Minister of the Interior Ilia Kiva declared his desire to free “the Lavra from seizure and rape by the FSB ghouls in riassas.”

10/11/2017

See also
The Ternopil Region: Standing Firm in the Faith The Ternopil Region: Standing Firm in the Faith
Sergei Geruk The Ternopil Region: Standing Firm in the Faith The Ternopil Region: Standing Firm in the Faith
Sergei Geruk
And for all these years and even decades Vladyka Sergy has repeated this phrase many times: “Persecution is the test of our faith.” For, according to Christ, Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven (Mt. 5:11-12). Uniates Attempt to Seize a Church of UOC-MP on Pentecost Sunday Uniates Attempt to Seize a Church of UOC-MP on Pentecost Sunday
On June 4, 2017, the feast of Pentecost, Uniate priests with the support of soldiers of “the Black Hundred” group made a raider siege of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) at Kolomiya in the Transkarpatya region. Ukrainian Orthodox Church denounces schismatics’ provocation in Kiev Caves Lavra Ukrainian Orthodox Church denounces schismatics’ provocation in Kiev Caves Lavra Ukrainian Orthodox Church denounces schismatics’ provocation in Kiev Caves Lavra Ukrainian Orthodox Church denounces schismatics’ provocation in Kiev Caves Lavra
The recent prayer service of “Kiev Patriarchate” schismatics in the Kiev Caves Lavra’s Dormition Cathedral has no relation to true Orthodox Divine services, according to the head of the Ukrainian Church’s Synodal Information-Education Department Bishop Clement (Vecherya) of Irpin. Schismatic priests invade Kiev Caves church Schismatic priests invade Kiev Caves church Schismatic priests invade Kiev Caves church Schismatic priests invade Kiev Caves church
During a recent visit to the Kiev Caves Lavra, Ukraine’s holiest site, Ukrainian nationalist-schismatics defiled the holy Dormition Cathedral with their illicit prayers. The group brought their own “Kiev Patriarchate” priests on an “exhibition” to the ancient monastery, and began serving a Moleben in the canonical church. Schismatic priests beat up canonical priest; Odessa churches desecrated Schismatic priests beat up canonical priest; Odessa churches desecrated Schismatic priests beat up canonical priest; Odessa churches desecrated Schismatic priests beat up canonical priest; Odessa churches desecrated
According to the assailant-priests, he didn’t “love Ukraine strongly enough.” Fr. Viktor, on the other hand, says the true cause was that he refused to surrender his parish to them and their schismatic jurisdiction, so they beat him up and broke a bottle over his head, as vikka.ua reports. Petitions in defense of Kiev Caves Lavra gain necessary number of signatures Petitions in defense of Kiev Caves Lavra gain necessary number of signatures Petitions in defense of Kiev Caves Lavra gain necessary number of signatures Petitions in defense of Kiev Caves Lavra gain necessary number of signatures
The collection of signatures for retaining the Kiev Caves Lavra within the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is a response by Orthodox Christians to another petition, accepted for consideration by the Kiev Council on December 9. The authors of that application accused clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate of “the anti-Ukrainian, mercantile position, at times hostile towards the Ukraine” and called upon the deputies to further the transfer of the Kiev Caves Lavra to the so-called “Kyiv Patriarchate”, unrecognized throughout the Orthodox world.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×