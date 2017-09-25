Ancient icons stolen over a century ago found during school repairs in Kuban

Kuban, Russia, September 25, 2017

Photo: blagovest-info.ru Photo: blagovest-info.ru
    

Three ancient icons, presumably stolen around 120 years ago, were discovered during repairs to a children’s art school in Kuban, in the southern Russian federal district of Krasnodar Krai, Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs representative Irina Volk reported to Interfax-Religion.

“The message came to the Tikhoretsk Region Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs from the workers of one of the local construction projects. The declarant explained that while dismantling the old ceiling in a children’s art school in the village of Fastovetskaia they found three icons,” Volk explained.

According to her, the icons were presumably hidden in pre-revolutionary times under the roof of the landlord’s house, where the art school is now located.

“They were perhaps stolen from the local church, about 120 years ago. The church was subsequently destroyed and the icons lost,” Volk added.

The police are currently looking into the facts of the matter.

9/25/2017

See also
Icon missing for 100 years returns to Barabanovo church Icon missing for 100 years returns to Barabanovo church Icon missing for 100 years returns to Barabanovo church Icon missing for 100 years returns to Barabanovo church
“It’s a real miracle, and we are all witnesses to it!” exclaimed Fr. Anatoly, the rector St. Michael’s Cathedral, unable to hold back his feelings. Two stolen antique icons returned in Tver Two stolen antique icons returned in Tver Two stolen antique icons returned in Tver Two stolen antique icons returned in Tver
Two antique icons, stolen from the Nilo-Stolobensky Hermitage in the town of Ostashkov in the Tver region, have been handed over to representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church in Tver. Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow Suspect in vintage icon theft detained in Moscow
Several vintage icons were recently stolen from a church in the village of Petelino in the Tula region, 130 miles south of Moscow. Icon stolen twenty years ago to be returned to Yaroslavl Museum Icon stolen twenty years ago to be returned to Yaroslavl Museum Icon stolen twenty years ago to be returned to Yaroslavl Museum Icon stolen twenty years ago to be returned to Yaroslavl Museum
Negotiations with the new owner and repayment for the icon were undertaken by the Museum of Russian Icons, which in recent years has returned around twenty icons stolen from museums in Rostov, Ustyuzhna, Veliky Ustyug and Murom Unique seventeenth-century icon returns to Russia Unique seventeenth-century icon returns to Russia Unique seventeenth-century icon returns to Russia Unique seventeenth-century icon returns to Russia
Persistent efforts to find the precious icon continued for over ten years but with no result. In 2016, by a miracle of God it was found by Levon Nersesyan, research assistant of the State Tretyakov Gallery, in a private collection in Venice. Icons stolen by the English during the Crimean war return to Sevastopol Icons stolen by the English during the Crimean war return to Sevastopol Icons stolen by the English during the Crimean war return to Sevastopol Icons stolen by the English during the Crimean war return to Sevastopol
1.5 centuries after the Crimean war ended the trophies, stolen by the winners, have now been returned to the faithful.
