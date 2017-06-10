Icon of Christ streaming myrrh near Chicago

Homer Glen, Illinois, October 6, 2017

A strange phenomenon has been occurring for several months in Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Homer Glen, Illinois. This past New Year’s Eve, some parishioners noticed a liquid running from the left hand of Christ in His icon on the iconostasis, reports Romfea.

Interestingly, the myrrh was noticed on the icon of Christ while the family was praying at another myrrh-streaming icon in the parish, of St. John the Baptist. Several moist drops were noticed on the icon of the Forerunner in July 2015 at the Assumption Church, which turned into drips, and then streams of the fragrant yellow oil. The icon has continued streaming since then, with thousands flocking to visit, venerate, and be blessed by the icon.

Of the new phenomenon on New Year’s Eve, parish rector Fr. Sotirios Dimitriou stated, “I had been celebrating a Baptism earlier in the morning and as I was about to leave when I saw it… the next morning there was a bigger outflow from the hand of the Lord.” He also noted that the streaming from the hand of the Lord still continued several weeks later.

Fr. Sotirios began to keep a record of the phenomenon and to document it with photographs. The flow of myrrh was constant on Clean Monday of Great Lent this year, and it began to strongly flow again the week before Holy Week. The myrrh began to noticeably stream again not long before the great feast of the Ascension of the Lord.

Fr. Sotirios also noted that the myrrh’s fragrance is similar to that coming from the icon of St. John the Baptist, and the people have been collecting it, as from the icon of St. John the Baptist.

Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, who reposed on June 2 this year, had visited the community before his death and experienced the miraculous icon of Christ. Bp. Demetrios of Mokissos also visited the parish in April and saw the myrrh streaming from the hand of Christ, stating “It is definitely a blessing, but it is also a sign for the times in which we live, with what is happening in the whole world. I think it is a Divine sign.”

The new phenomenon of the icon of Christ has become known largely by word-of-mouth, Fr. Sotirios says. “People come to see it and tell others,” he stated, adding that “A journalist visited us and wanted to write an article on the icon of Christ, but she did not understand the theology of icons or anything from our theology, and I told her if you do not understand our mysteries and our theology, then you cannot pass it on to the world.”

The priest also noted that some healings have taken place, but that some people still will not believe if they do not want to. “But I have to tell you,” he added, “that skeptical people come sometimes and they leave, and believe, because there is a sense of God’s presence here.”

