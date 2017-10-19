Athens, October 19, 2017

According to Greek Orthodox hierarch Metropolitan Ambrose of Kalavyrta, the Greek Minister of Justice recently admitted that the nation’s parliament passed the highly-controversial new law on gender changes due to pressure stemming from international commitments, reports Romfea.

“With surprise,” the metropolitan writes, “we learned that Minister of Justice Kontonis visited the Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens a few days ago to inform him about the issue of the gender identity law.”

“At their meeting was revealed the big secret!” Met. Ambrose continues. “The Minister of Justice informed the archbishop about the international commitments the country has made on the issue…!!!”

The law “On the Legal Recognition of Gender Identity” passed on October 10, with 171 out of 300 parliamentarians voting in favor. Previously, candidates for a legal change of gender had to prove they had undergone a sex-change surgery and a psychiatric evaluation. The new law, dispenses with the need for any kind of medical evaluation.

As the prelate continues, this clearly means that the Tsipras government was given a mandate to allow anyone 15 or older to change his gender by written declaration, and “our people, instead of refusing and resisting, rushed to execute their orders!”

“Without shame, without shyness, the chick succumbs to the rooster!” the hierarch laments. In his evaluation, the Greek parliamentarians who voted in favor of the bill are cowards and sellouts, kowtowing to the globalist agenda.

Under Met. Ambrose’s direction, clergy throughout his diocese are mournfully ringing their church bells every day this week at noon for three minutes, in protest of the controversial new law. The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church, the Sacred Community of Mt. Athos, and a number of hierarchs have also vocally opposed the gender-change law.