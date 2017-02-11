Sochi, Russia, November 2, 2017

President Vladimir Putin made an appearance at the recent 19th World Festival of Youth and Students, speaking warmly and candidly about traditional morals and faith in God with the gathered youth who were excited and grateful for his visit, Russia Feed reports.

“The third very important aspect for all of us, regardless of what we do or will do in the future—do you know what it is? It is the moral component of our work,” the Russian president told the young crowd.

The World Festival of Youth and Students, held this year in Sochi from October 14 to 22, is an international event that has been organized by the UN’s World Federation Democratic Youth together with the International Union of Students since 1947. 25,214 participants from 185 countries gathered this year, under the slogan “For peace, solidarity and social justice, we struggle against imperialism. Honoring our past, we build the future!”

Addressing the youth towards the end of the festival, President Putin spoke about coming advances in the scientific worlds, including genetic engineering and medicine, which the festival participants had earlier discussed.

While fields such as genetic engineering could eventually allow doctors to alter the human genome if a person suffers from a genetic disease, for example, President Putin urged the students to consider what practical consequences such advances can have.

“It is already possible to create an individual with the desired features,” the president stated. “This may be a mathematical genius, this may be a talented musician; but this can also be a soldier, an individual who can fight without fear or compassion, mercy or pain,” he continued.

However, as the head of state noted, the genetic code was created by “Our Lord,” and such work must always be conducted with a moral anchoring: “We should never forget about the moral, ethical foundations of our work. Whatever we do should benefit people, make them stronger—not destroy them.”

Watch the president’s entire address in the video below: