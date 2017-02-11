Putin counsels youth to remember God amidst technological advances (+ VIDEO)

Sochi, Russia, November 2, 2017

Photo: russiafeed.com Photo: russiafeed.com
    

President Vladimir Putin made an appearance at the recent 19th World Festival of Youth and Students, speaking warmly and candidly about traditional morals and faith in God with the gathered youth who were excited and grateful for his visit, Russia Feed reports.

“The third very important aspect for all of us, regardless of what we do or will do in the future—do you know what it is? It is the moral component of our work,” the Russian president told the young crowd.

The World Festival of Youth and Students, held this year in Sochi from October 14 to 22, is an international event that has been organized by the UN’s World Federation Democratic Youth together with the International Union of Students since 1947. 25,214 participants from 185 countries gathered this year, under the slogan “For peace, solidarity and social justice, we struggle against imperialism. Honoring our past, we build the future!”

Addressing the youth towards the end of the festival, President Putin spoke about coming advances in the scientific worlds, including genetic engineering and medicine, which the festival participants had earlier discussed.

While fields such as genetic engineering could eventually allow doctors to alter the human genome if a person suffers from a genetic disease, for example, President Putin urged the students to consider what practical consequences such advances can have.

“It is already possible to create an individual with the desired features,” the president stated. “This may be a mathematical genius, this may be a talented musician; but this can also be a soldier, an individual who can fight without fear or compassion, mercy or pain,” he continued.

However, as the head of state noted, the genetic code was created by “Our Lord,” and such work must always be conducted with a moral anchoring: “We should never forget about the moral, ethical foundations of our work. Whatever we do should benefit people, make them stronger—not destroy them.”

Watch the president’s entire address in the video below:

11/2/2017

See also
Abbot Ephraim of Vatopedi meets with President Putin Abbot Ephraim of Vatopedi meets with President Putin Abbot Ephraim of Vatopedi meets with President Putin Abbot Ephraim of Vatopedi meets with President Putin
Abbot of Vatopedi Monastery on Mt. Athos Archimandrite Ephraim met with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Putin supports teaching spiritual and moral culture at schools Putin supports teaching spiritual and moral culture at schools Putin supports teaching spiritual and moral culture at schools Putin supports teaching spiritual and moral culture at schools
Earlier the new Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva accepted the expansion of the “Fundamentals of Religious Cultures and Secular Ethics” school courses and the improvement of textbooks. Russia's Orthodox Soft Power Russia's Orthodox Soft Power Russia's Orthodox Soft Power Russia's Orthodox Soft Power
For many analysts the term Russky mir, or Russian World, epitomizes an expansionist and messianic Russian foreign policy, the perverse intersection of the interests of the Russian state and the Russian Orthodox Church. Little noted is that the term actually means something quite different for each party.
Comments
Anthony11/2/2017 8:31 pm
And in Greece following on from their western overlords they encourage youth to "be themselves" cue Lady Gaga, and change their gender as they wish, go on pride marches and kill their unborn children. Go figure.
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×