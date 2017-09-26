Belgrade, September 26, 2017

Cossacks from Russia have delivered the myrrh-streaming “Nadym” Icon of Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II to Serbia for the veneration of the faithful, reports RIA-Novosti with reference to Serbian media.

The image was first exhibited in the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade, together with icons of the tsarevich St. Alexei, St. Sergius of Radonezh, and St. Seraphim of Sarov.

A cross procession in eastern Serbian began on Sunday following the Divine Liturgy, in which the icon of the last Russian emperor will be carried throughout various cities and villages of the country, with the participation of representatives of the Russian Cossacks.

The icon of Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II was painted by order of the ataman of the Nadym district of the Siberian Cossack troops, the Cossack Colonel Sergei Crystal in 2003, in the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, to be carried in the cross procession from the Russian Golgotha to the Golgotha of the Lord in Jerusalem. It measures 5.75 ft. x 6.9 ft. The icon was blessed on the feast of the Romanovs that year, on the 85th anniversary of their martyrdom, and began streaming myrrh from the moment of its consecration. The image is decorated with numerous gifts, including a pectoral cross and an episcopal Panagia. To date, the icon has already visited many cities of Russia and abroad.