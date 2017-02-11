Cinema should serve eternal ideals of goodness and love—Pat. Kirill

Moscow, November 2, 2017

Photo: patriarchia.ru Photo: patriarchia.ru
    

A genuine work of cinematic art cannot be foreign to beauty and harmony and should serve the eternal ideals of goodness and love, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said at the opening of the XIV international charitable film festival “Radiant Angel” yesterday. Opening the festival, whose motto is “Kind Cinema,” the primate noted that today “there are people who are willing to stand for and promote the ideas of high art, correlated with unchanging moral principles, to a wide audience,” reports patriarchia.ru.

“We must clearly understand the importance and enduring value of ethical norms. Loyalty to them by the author of any artistic production determines its true merit,” His Holiness added.

As the primate of the Russian Church noted, “the skill of the director and cameraman, and the visual appeal, and aesthetics are intended to accent the most important thing and to serve the eternal ideals of goodness, love, and justice, and to express them, as form expresses content.”

The patriarch further stressed that “art is meant to introduce people to the beautiful, and the aesthetically perfect, and to testify to Divine beauty and majesty, as well as the beauty of the world created by God.”

In conclusion, Pat. Kirill noted that festivals like Radiant Angel “are meant to facilitate a return to our cinema of this intrinsic relationship that makes art something more than just a means of entertaining and pastime.”

The Radiant Angel international film festival is being held in Moscow from November 1 to 7 under the patronage of the chairman of the board of trustees of the “Spiritual-Moral Culture of the Coming Generation of Russia” program S. V. Medvedeva, and is one of the program’s main projects. The project is also supported by the Educational Committee of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian Ministry of Culture.

His Holiness also recently spoke about the necessity of treating history properly in creative works. “When you’re working with history, it’s very easy to go into a deceitful interpretation, even in the small things. But for an honest person, lies and deceit are unthinkable,” he stated at a meeting of the Supreme Church Council of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Explaining how to properly handle history, the patriarch continued, “Strive to be conscientiousness when dealing with facts. Avoid fabrications, and especially fabrications which are not just false, but are also able to hurt a great many people, as has occurred with a not-yet-released but already infamous film.” His Holiness was referring to the currently-showing film “Mathilde” which has proven to be highly controversial due to its boorish treatment of the Royal Martyr Tsar Nicholas II.

11/2/2017

See also
Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk
St. Innocent was the first Orthodox bishop of Kamchatka, Yakutia, Priamurye, and North America. He created the alphabet for the Aleutian language. He was elected as the metropolitan of Moscow in 1868. He was canonized as the Apostle of Siberia and America in 1977. A film, “White Angel” about the Holy Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna Romanova created in sand (+Video) A film, “White Angel” about the Holy Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna Romanova created in sand (+Video) A film, “White Angel” about the Holy Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna Romanova created in sand (+Video) A film, “White Angel” about the Holy Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna Romanova created in sand (+Video)
The Grand Duchess along with one of the Grand Dukes did not fall to the bottom but landed on a ledge halfway down the shaft. And from the expert examination we know that St. Elizabeth bandaged the head of fatally injured Duke Ioann Konstantinovich with a piece of her garment. The body of St. Elizabeth was found incorrupt; the fingers of her right hand were folded to make the sign of the cross. There was a bruise (the size of a child’s palm) on the back of her head. An unexploded grenade was found near her. A film about Holy Hierarch Luke of the Crimea to be released A film about Holy Hierarch Luke of the Crimea to be released A film about Holy Hierarch Luke of the Crimea to be released A film about Holy Hierarch Luke of the Crimea to be released
On April 30, 2015, the film, Curing Fear, will be released, based on the history of life of the outstanding surgeon, scientist, and Holy Hierarch Luke, Archbishop of Simferopol and the Crimea.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×