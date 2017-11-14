Police investigating violations of believers’ rights during 2016’s All-Ukrainian procession

Kiev, November 14, 2017

Photo: news.church.ua Photo: news.church.ua
    

Law enforcement agencies opened criminal proceedings on Thursday for the violations of the rights of believers of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church that took place during the All-Ukrainian Cross Procession which was held in July 2016, reports the Information-Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Relevant statements to law enforcement were provided by the NGO “Public Advocacy.”

“Considering that the rhetoric of hatred on religious grounds is a socially dangerous phenomenon,” according to advocates from the NGO. We have sent official statements to law enforcement agencies to provide the state system a reason to begin an official investigation.”

The All-Ukrainian Cross Procession for Peace weaved its way throughout the country from Donetsk to Kiev from July 3 to 27. Tens of thousands joined in the procession at various points, with 30,000 gathering for the ending prayers on St. Vladimir Hill in Kiev.

As repeatedly reported in Ukrainian and international media, believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church were blocked by aggressive people in the city of Boryspil during the All-Ukrainian Cross Procession. The thugs shouted and threw various objects at the peaceful believers. These actions were also accompanied by threats against those participating in the march.

The provocateurs even began throwing items at the wonderworking Svyatogorsk Icon of the Mother of God. Archpriest Sergei Taran was later awarded for protecting the icon by removing his vestments and using them to cover the icon.

“How is it possible to throw anything at her? It’s crazy. We had no words when we saw it. We saw how Batiushka, walking near the icon, removed his phelonion and covered the icon with it. It was his best phelonion… I later said to him on the phone, ‘Batiushka, may God grant that as you covered the Mother of God with your robe, so the Mother of God will cover you during your earthly life and at the Dread Judgment with her pure omophorion,’” Metropolitan Arseny of Svyatogorsk said during the presentation of the award.

“Public Advocacy” notes that such aggressive actions from the opponents of the procession should be qualified as crimes, according to article 161 of the Ukrainian criminal code. Lawyers also note that the investigation will be supervised within international monitoring procedures.

11/14/2017

See also
Priest awarded for defending miraculous icon from vandals during All-Ukraine procession Priest awarded for defending miraculous icon from vandals during All-Ukraine procession Priest awarded for defending miraculous icon from vandals during All-Ukraine procession Priest awarded for defending miraculous icon from vandals during All-Ukraine procession
A priest was awarded on Tuesday by the brotherhood of the Svyatogorsk Lavra for his role in protecting the miraculous Svyatogorsk Icon of the Mother of God during last summer’s All-Ukrainian cross procession. For Peace in the Ukraine! For Peace in the Ukraine!
Initial estimates place the number of participants in the Baptism of Rus' celebrations on July 27 at over 80,000. The procession stretched over no less than three kilometers at twenty meters in width. Maxim Kostenko. The all-Ukrainian procession of the cross: the final stage Maxim Kostenko. The all-Ukrainian procession of the cross: the final stage
Maxim Kostenko
However, not all welcome this prayer for peace. There are certain forces that are willing to exert maximum effort so that the spiritual and peacemaking missions of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church should fail. All-Ukrainian Cross Procession All-Ukrainian Cross Procession
More than ten thousand pilgrims have joined the Cross Procession—men and women, old and young. They are praying that the civil war would end, that love would reign in Ukrainian hearts, and that all would turn in this time of need to the everlasting source of life in Jesus Christ and His Church. Beginning of All-Ukrainian cross procession in Svyatogorsk Beginning of All-Ukrainian cross procession in Svyatogorsk Beginning of All-Ukrainian cross procession in Svyatogorsk Beginning of All-Ukrainian cross procession in Svyatogorsk
More than 1500 faithful took part in the beginning of the cross procession. During the procession the hymn to the Most Holy Theotokos “Rejoice O Unwedded Bride” was collectively sung, followed by “Rejoice Virgin, Theotokos!” Address of Met. Onuphry regarding All-Ukranian cross procession Address of Met. Onuphry regarding All-Ukranian cross procession
Metropolitan Onuphry (Berezovsky) Address of Met. Onuphry regarding All-Ukranian cross procession A procession of peace, love and prayer for Ukraine
Metropolitan Onuphry (Berezovsky)
"We believe that the Mother of God, who so many times defended our land, today stands with tears by the throne of her Son praying for us. And we must, having cast aside anger, hatred, and malice, and having armed ourselves with love and forgiveness, strengthen our podvig of prayer in order to stop the flow of maternal tears, that children might not be made orphans, women—widows, children—invalids, that our cities and towns might not be destroyed, and houses abandoned. Such is the goal of the All-Ukrainian cross procession—a walk of peace, love and prayer for Ukraine."
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×